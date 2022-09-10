 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Malqueen Delores Middleton -- Orangeburg

Malqueen Delores Middleton

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Malqueen Delores Middleton, 77, of 1000 Live Oak Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Walter Butler is officiating.

Ms. Middleton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

