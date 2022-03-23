Malqueen Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Malqueen Benjamin, 82, of 1228 Hodson Drive, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Benjamin passed away Friday, March 18, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Dr. Betty Benjamin, 1228 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg;, also condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-536-5423.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.