Malik Kevon Glover -- Bowman

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 please take precautions regarding social distancing. Family and friends may call at the residence of his father, Thorne Williams, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. or call at 803-596-8311, or condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Contessa Glover, at 803-662-0562 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.