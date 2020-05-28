Malik Kevon Glover -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. Malik Kevon Glover, 24, of Bowman, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 please take precautions regarding social distancing. Family and friends may call at the residence of his father, Thorne Williams, between the hours of 4 to 8 p.m. or call at 803-596-8311, or condolences may be expressed via telephone to his mother, Contessa Glover, at 803-662-0562 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
