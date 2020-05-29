Malik Kevon Glover -- Bowman
Malik Kevon Glover -- Bowman

Malik Kevon Glover

BOWMAN -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Malik Kevon Glover, 24, of Bowman.

Mr. Glover passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29. Masks must be worn gain entry to the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence in Bowman between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his mother, Contessa Glover, at 803-662-0562, or his father, Thorne Williams, at 803-596-8311, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

