Malik Kevon Glover -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Malik Kevon Glover, 24, of Bowman.

Mr. Glover passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29. Masks must be worn gain entry to the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence in Bowman between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his mother, Contessa Glover, at 803-662-0562, or his father, Thorne Williams, at 803-596-8311, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Malik Glover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.