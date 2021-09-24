Maleka Kinsey -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Maleka Kinsey, 46, of 52 Mulberry Lane, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.