BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Malcom Summers will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at New Covenant United Methodist Church, Bowman, SC, with burial in the New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Public viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.