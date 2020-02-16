Malcolm Waddell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Malcolm Waddell, 35, of 113 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Pastor Diane Griffin officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Waddell transitioned on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Waddell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.