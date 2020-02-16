Malcolm Waddell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Malcolm Waddell, 35, of 113 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Pastor Diane Griffin officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.
Mr. Waddell transitioned on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
