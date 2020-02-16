Malcolm Waddell -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Malcolm Waddell -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Malcolm Waddell

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Malcolm Waddell, 35, of 113 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Pastor Diane Griffin officiating.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Mr. Waddell transitioned on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Waddell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News