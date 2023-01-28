Malcolm Knight -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Malcolm Knight, 69, of St. George, entered eternal rest on Jan. 27, 2023, after an extended stay in the hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church, 847 Duncan Chapel Road, Bowman.

Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. at Duncan Chapel Church before the service.

Malcolm was born on Sept. 20, 1953, in Orangeburg. He was a lifelong member of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Orangeburg Technical College and worked as an electronics draftsman at Ethyl Corporation (SI Group) until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1992.

Malcolm is survived by daughter, Jessica Iseman-Waite (Adam) Brooklyn, N.Y.; siblings, Beverly K. Gilmore (Pat) of St. Matthews, Benjamin L. Knight (Karen) of Lexington and Sheldon J. (Gloria McDowell) Knight of St. George; also by nephews, Patrick D. Gilmore and Ethan A. Knight; and niece, Audra N. Knight. Malcolm was predeceased by parents, John Henry Knight and Tommie Eulie Heaton Knight; grandparents, Thomas Samuel and Caroline Candece Knight, and also Thomas Franklin and Elizabeth Reeves Heaton.

Malcolm was a member of Shibboleth Masonic Lodge and the Edisto Shrine Club of Orangeburg. He enjoyed Indian Field Campmeeting and was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish and tell stories. Malcolm believed in faith, family and friends.

Special thanks to cousin Gwendolyn Looper and close friend Charles Douan for the many trips to “town” and companionship through the years. Also, the family extends their appreciation to the members and pastors of Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church for the years of support after Malcolm's injury.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of one's choice.

“Remember me and smile, for it's better to forget than to remember me and cry.”

? Dr. Seuss