ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Malcolm Herbert Waddell, 35, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Prisma Health, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

