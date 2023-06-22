ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Miss Malayzia Sistrunk, 14, of 1070 Kings Rd, Orangeburg, will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Calhoun St., Rowesville, SC, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Miss Sistrunk passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at her residence.

Public viewing will be held 1:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Family and friends may call at the residence 1070 Kings Rd, Orangeburg, SC or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

