Malachi Waymer Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Malachi Waymer Sr., 78, of 823 Whittaker Parkway, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Enrique R Gordon officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Adekiah Waymer and the late Carrie McKewn Waymer. He attended the Orangeburg County schools and graduated from Carver High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after suffering combat wounds. He then worked for more than 20 years and retired from Carpenter Technology in Orangeburg.

Malachi is survived by his wife, Katherine, and their two sons, Malachi (Yolander) Waymer Jr. and Damion (Tiffany) Waymer; three grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jamison and Ella Waymer, both of Orangeburg; two brothers, Joshua Waymer and Morris (Charlene) Waymer, both of Orangeburg; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30.

Friends may call at the residence; send correspondence via mail to P.O. Box 1262, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or contact Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

