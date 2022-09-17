 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Malachi Myers -- Orangeburg

Malachi Myers

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral services for Mr. Malachi Myers, 82, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Stephens United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Myers passed away Monday, Sept. 12, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

