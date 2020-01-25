{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE -- Major R. Jackson, 23, of Hartsville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Brown & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held in Parks Cemetery, Summerville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

