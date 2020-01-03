{{featured_button_text}}
Maggie Williamson

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Maggie S. McMillan Williamson, 74, of Marietta and formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Marietta.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary, Bamberg.

Burial will follow in the Black Cemetery, Bamberg.

