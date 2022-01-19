Maggie Mae Johnson Gates -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Mae Johnson Gates, 96, of 112 Peach Tree Trail, Elloree, will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett is officiating.

Mrs. Gates passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

