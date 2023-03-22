ELLOREE -- Mrs. Maggie Mae Brantley, 86, of 507 Racetrack Road, Elloree, passed away on March 18, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter, SC.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family is receiving visitors at the residence of her daughter, Sylvia Mack, 305 Country Springs Dr.ive, Sumter, during the hours of 3 until 7 PM daily; masks are required. Friends may also contact her daughter at 803-468-7683, or by calling the funeral home.