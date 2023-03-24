ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Mae Brantley, 86, of 507 Racetrack Road, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25th, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovett officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m., Friday, March 24th, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required when visiting the residence, the funeral home and attending the services.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of her daughter, Sylvia Mack, 305 Country Springs Dr., Sumter during the hours of 3 until 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also contact her daughter at 803-468-7683, or by calling the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.