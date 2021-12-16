Maggie Lee Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Maggie Lee Miller, 98, of 124 Gussy Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Lorraine Hunt, 609 Landsdowne Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID 19 precautions and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
