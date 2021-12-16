 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maggie Lee Miller -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Maggie Lee Miller, 98, of 124 Gussy Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Lorraine Hunt, 609 Landsdowne Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID 19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News