 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

Maggie Lee Miller -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Maggie Lee Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Lee Miller, 98, of 124 Gussy Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, via zoom (Zoom I.D.: 851 6258 8057 Passcode: 003984), with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens. Brother Willie Faust Sr. is officiating.

Mrs. Miller passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Lorraine Hunt, 609 Landsdowne Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News