Maggie L. Burch -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Maggie L. Burch, 89, of 126 Cainhoy St., died April 14, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Franklin Jenkins, 126 Cainhoy St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

