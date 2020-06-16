Maggie Johnson -- Bowman
Maggie Johnson

BOWMAN -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Maggie Johnson, 88, of 114 Toronto Lane.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

