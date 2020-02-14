Maggie Irick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Maggie "Big Ma" Irick, 100, of 408 Living Way Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Irick will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Ms. Irick transitioned on Friday, Feb. 7.
Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
