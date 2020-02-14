Maggie Irick -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Maggie Irick -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Maggie Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Maggie "Big Ma" Irick, 100, of 408 Living Way Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Irick will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Visitation will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Ms. Irick transitioned on Friday, Feb. 7.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Irick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News