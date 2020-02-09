{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Maggie Irick, 100 of 408 Living Way Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 7 ,2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Irick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments