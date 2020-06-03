Maggie Hart -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Maggie Hart, 72, of 149 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Creston, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson officiating.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for

no more than 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at 155 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

