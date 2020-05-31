Maggie Hart -- Cameron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Mrs. Maggie Hart, 72, of 149 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, passed away at her residence on Friday May 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence, and at the funeral home. Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.