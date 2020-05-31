Maggie Hart -- Cameron
0 comments

Maggie Hart -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- Mrs. Maggie Hart, 72, of 149 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, passed away at her residence on Friday May 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence, and at the funeral home. Please adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News