ORANGEBURG -- Maggie Goodwin, 81, passed on June 6, 2023 at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg, SC.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Eden Baptist Church, Bamberg, SC. Interment services will follow immediately at the church cemetery. Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday between the hours of 11:00 am-6:00 pm at the funeral home in Bamberg.
Friends may extend condolences by visiting 113 Hanging Leaf Road,Bamberg, SC. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home in Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.