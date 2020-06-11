Maeorgie Ables Hubbard -- Orangeburg
Maeorgie Ables Hubbard -- Orangeburg

Maeorgie Ables Hubbard

Maeorgie Ables Hubbard

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Maeorgie Ables Hubbard passed away Monday June 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held for her memory at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Anna G. Miller, pastor of North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, officiating.

The viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Glover's Funeral Home, 2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg. Please continue to follow the precautions for COVID-19 regarding social distancing.

Friends may call at the residence of Mrs. Hubbard at 880 Corona Drive, Orangeburg.

Service arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home, Union

Service information

Jun 12
Graveside Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
11:00AM
Belleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery
2900 Belleville Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29115
