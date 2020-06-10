Maeorgie A. Hubbard -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Maeorgie A. Hubbard, 93, of 880 Corona Drive, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief Illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Union Community Funeral Home.

