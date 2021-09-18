 Skip to main content
Maebell Howell Hart Barton -- St. Matthews
Maebell Howell Hart Barton

ST. MATTHEWS -- Maebell Howell Hart Barton, 90, of 106 Tucker Mill Circle, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School.

The casket will be placed in the school at noon.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Providence AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Masks are to be worn at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

