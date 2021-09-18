Maebell Howell Hart Barton -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Maebell Howell Hart Barton, 90, of 106 Tucker Mill Circle, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School.
The casket will be placed in the school at noon.
Burial will take place immediately following the service at Providence AME Church Cemetery.
Viewing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Masks are to be worn at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.
Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.