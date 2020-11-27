Mae West Richardson -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Mae West Richardson, 75, of Brooklyn and Ehrhardt, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the New York Community Hosptial, Brooklyn.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ehrhardt. The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.