Mae Rucker Millender -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mae Rucker Millender, 90, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Mae was the wife of the late William Heyward Millender.
The family will have a private funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Chapel at Holly Oak Farms, St. Matthews. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Mae was the daughter of the late John West Rucker and Annie Lee Rucker. Mae was a graduate of St. Matthews High School and the Orangeburg School of Nursing. After nursing school, she was employed as a nurse at the Dorn Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia, where she worked until she retired from nursing.
Mae and her late husband, William Heyward Millender, were founding members of the Bon Ami Couples Club. The club was started by a group of friends in 1960 and has met once each month without fail for the last 60 years. The Bon Ami Club and its members were a great source of joy for her. Mae was an active member of West Bethel United Methodist Church. She also worked countless hours to support Calhoun Academy, the Calhoun Players and the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department. Mae was always willing to help those around her and was a great inspiration to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Marty Millender (Sharon) of St. Matthews; grandchildren, Josh Pierce (Melissa) of St. Matthews, Kristen Midyette (John Eric) of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Keith Millender (Elizabeth) of Columbia, and Brice Pierce, Brinley Millender, Bailey Millender and John Millender, all of St. Matthews; great-grandchildren, Elias Midyette and Eleanor Midyette; brother, James (Bud) Rucker (Jophelia) of St. Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; brothers, Ashley Rucker, Raymond Rucker, Marvin Rucker and Marion Rucker; and sister, Ruby Livingston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or to West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
