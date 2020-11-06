 Skip to main content
Mae Riley Shuler -- Winston-Salem, N.C.
Mae Riley Shuler

Mae Riley Shuler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Mrs. Mae Frances Riley Shuler, 75, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

The funeral will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 6, at Russell Funeral Home.

Mrs. Shuler is the daughter of the late Emanuel and Edith Riley. She was married to Bennie Shuler for more than 56 years.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Mary Glover, 297 Beason Road, Orangeburg (803-378-9853).

Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg is in charge of local arrangements.

