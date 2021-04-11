 Skip to main content
Mae H. Guinyard -- St. Matthews
Mae H. Guinyard -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Mae H. Guinyard, 85, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, there will be limited visiting hours at the home and the family is requesting calls be made to her daughter, Pastor Donna Randells at 803-456-0078, before coming or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

