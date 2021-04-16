Mae H. (Colter) Guinyard -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mae H. (Colter) Guinyard, 85, of St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,with interment to follow in St. John United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5337 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Raymond Haynes Jr. is officiating.
Mrs. Guinyard was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Friday, April 9, at her residence.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Due to COVID-19, there will be limited visiting hours at the home and the family is requesting that calls be made to her daughter, Pastor Donna Randells at 803-456-0078 before coming, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
