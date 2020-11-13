Mae Frances Lowery Bonnett -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mae Frances Lowery Bonnett, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115. Pastor Hoke Robinson and the Rev. Brian Self will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Bonnett, Mack Crosby, Ronnie Lowery, Jimmy Lowery, Ronnie Craven and Jerry Hughes.

Mrs. Mae was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Richard Green Lowery and the late Estelle Knight Lowery. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Conway Bonnett; sister, Christine Rickenbaker; and brothers, Richard Lowery and James Lowery.