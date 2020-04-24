Mae Bell McCollum Baltzegar -- Orangeburg
Mae Bell McCollum Baltzegar

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mae Bell McCollum Baltzegar, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. The Rev. Larry Williams and Pastor Nate McMillan will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Don McCollum, Ron McCollum, John Wayne McCollum, O'Neil McCollum, Mike Williams and Curt Williams.

Mrs. Mae was born on June 27, 1927, in Blackville, the daughter of the late George Washington McCollum and the late Annis Wilson McCollum. Mrs. Mae was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. She loved her church and her church family. She was a leader in the church, where she taught Sunday school and she was a member of the Adult 1 Sunday School class. Mrs. Mae attended all of the church social activities, but her favorite was apple picking in North Carolina. She was predeceased by her brothers, James McCollum and Jack McCollum; sisters, Lizzie Hutto, Leila Hoffman and Lena Williams.

Survivors include her son, William Melvin Baltzegar (Donna); daughter, Brenda Boan (J.D.); grandchildren, Trey Boan (Lindsey), Chad Baltzegar and Russell Boan (Caitlin); great-grandchildren, Rebecca Baltzegar, Elizabeth Rayn Boan, Dakota Boan, Reagan Boan and Avis Boan; brothers, David McCollum (Susie Hughes), Frank McCollum (Betty) and John McCollum (Dorothy); special nephew, Wallace Williams (Carrie); special nieces, Corine Hutson and Peggy Kinsey, with whom she shared so many memories; and a number of additional nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank The Oaks and The Oaks PACE for the love and care that they have shown for Mrs. Mae.

Memorials may be made to Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

