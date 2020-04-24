Mae Bell McCollum Baltzegar -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Mae was born on June 27, 1927, in Blackville, the daughter of the late George Washington McCollum and the late Annis Wilson McCollum. Mrs. Mae was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. She loved her church and her church family. She was a leader in the church, where she taught Sunday school and she was a member of the Adult 1 Sunday School class. Mrs. Mae attended all of the church social activities, but her favorite was apple picking in North Carolina. She was predeceased by her brothers, James McCollum and Jack McCollum; sisters, Lizzie Hutto, Leila Hoffman and Lena Williams.