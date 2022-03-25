Madlyn Nicole Frazier -- Charleston

CHARLESTON --Madlyn Nicole Frazier, 38, of 1663 Belleville Road, passed March 16, 2022, at the MUSC Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Columbia Road Church of God, with Bishop L. Keith Vaughn, pastor, and Bishop Donald Oliver, presiding.

Ms. Frazier will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Burial will be in Edisto Drive Church of God Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face covering required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. You may also contact her brother, Maurice Frazier, at 803-747-6137; her fiancé, Joshua Wolfe, at 803-290-1480; or her sister, Marlyn Westbrook, at 912-272-0529; and the funeral home.

