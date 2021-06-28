 Skip to main content
Madlyn “Mattie” Sistrunk -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Madlyn “Mattie” Sistrunk, 77, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at The Methodist Oaks in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her brother, Erwin (Georgia) Rowe, 552 Hampton Drive, Orangeburg.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

