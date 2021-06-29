Madlyn “Mattie” Sistrunk -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- The graveside service for Mrs. Madlyn “Mattie” Sistrunk, 77, of St. Matthews will be held at noon Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery, Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Sistrunk passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her brother, Erwin (Georgia) Rowe, 552 Hampton Drive, Orangeburg.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.