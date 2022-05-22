Madelyn Emma Smoak -- Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. -- Madelyn Emma Smoak, artist, died March 10, 2022, in Durham, North Carolina.

Born Aug. 13, 1943, in Ruffin, to the late John Gary Smoak Jr. and the late Mary Ridge Smoak, she grew up in nearby Branchville.

Madelyn was an artist throughout her life and placed many works in galleries as well as private collections.

Madelyn enjoyed her friends, gardening, dancing, and travel. Some of her happiest moments were in her art room at Fred Olds Elementary in Raleigh.

A memorial celebrating her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 8 at the Doris Duke Center of the Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham.

She is survived by a brother, a sister, a nephew, and a niece.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.