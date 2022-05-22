 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madelyn Emma Smoak -- Durham, N.C.

  • 0
Madelyn Emma Smoak

DURHAM, N.C. -- Madelyn Emma Smoak, artist, died March 10, 2022, in Durham, North Carolina.

Born Aug. 13, 1943, in Ruffin, to the late John Gary Smoak Jr. and the late Mary Ridge Smoak, she grew up in nearby Branchville.

Madelyn was an artist throughout her life and placed many works in galleries as well as private collections.

Madelyn enjoyed her friends, gardening, dancing, and travel. Some of her happiest moments were in her art room at Fred Olds Elementary in Raleigh.

A memorial celebrating her life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 8 at the Doris Duke Center of the Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham.

She is survived by a brother, a sister, a nephew, and a niece.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News