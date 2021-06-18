Madelyn DuBose Smoak -- North

NORTH -- Madelyn DuBose Smoak, 72, of North, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Sean McElrath and the Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Smoak, Thristan Fulton, Paul Bircheat, Jr., Paul “Toby” Bircheat, III, Jason DuBose and Marion Edgemon.

Mrs. Madelyn was born on Nov. 27, 1948, in Columbia, the daughter of the late James Cullen DuBose and the late Hazel Jeffcoat DuBose. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Orangeburg, the Historical Society and North Baptist Church in North. She was predeceased by a son, William “Billy” Bradley Smoak, and a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Smoak.