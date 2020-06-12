Madella Ryant -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Madella Ryant, 88, of 533 Lake Edisto Road, died June 11, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accpeting limited guests due to COVID-19.

