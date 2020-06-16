Madell ‘Tina’ Ryant -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Madell "Tina" Ryant, 89, of 533 Lake Edisto Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Canaan United Methodist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.