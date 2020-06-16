Madell ‘Tina’ Ryant -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Madell ‘Tina’ Ryant -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madell ‘Tina’ Ryant

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Madell "Tina" Ryant, 89, of 533 Lake Edisto Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Canaan United Methodist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 11 at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Madell Ryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News