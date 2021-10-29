Madell Guinyard-Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Madell Guinyard-Jamison, 88, of 2844 Bamberg Road, died Friday, Oct. 22,2021, at trMC, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct, 30, 2021, in the Good Hope Cemetery, Cope.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.