Macon Bonnette Sr. -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Mr. Macon Bonnette Sr., 80, of 1810 Edgemore Drive, Columbia, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Providence Health, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

