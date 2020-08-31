Macon A. Gardner -- Orangeburg

Macon was loved and will be sadly missed by many. Her precious memories will forever be cherished by her only daughter, Novia Gardner, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Affectionately known as “Luvie,” she will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Zurie Clark and Greyson Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Gloria Gardner of Augusta, Georgia; three nephews, Adrian Stokes of Orangeburg, Joseph Alonzo Samuels of Walterboro, and Carlton Gardner of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Lillian McKenzie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Richard) Groom and Mamie Void, both of Rowesville; six devoted cousins, Willie Van Boderick-Boone, Carole Lawan Boderick, Robin Gantt, Sharon Broderick, Cheryl Broderick and David Terry, all of Washington, D.C.; special cousin, Anthony McCants of Orangeburg; godson Aaron Greene of Newark, New Jersey; special family friend Conyus R. Johnson Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and dear friends.