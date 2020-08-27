Macon A. Gardner -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Macon A. Gardner, 73, of 1120 Wisteria Drive, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family and Friends may contact her daughter, Ms. Novia Gardner, 111 Nursery St., Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

