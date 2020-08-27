 Skip to main content
Macon A. Gardner -- Orangeburg
Macon A. Gardner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Macon A. Gardner, 73, of 1120 Wisteria Drive, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family and Friends may contact her daughter, Ms. Novia Gardner, 111 Nursery St., Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

