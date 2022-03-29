Mackilee Jennings -- Cope

COPE -- Mackilee Jennings, 76, of Cope, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, Spartanburg.

He was the son of the late Mr. Willie Jennings and the late Mrs. Eartha Mack Cleckley and the stepson of the late Mr. Wilson Cleckley Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Janie (Roland) Salley of Spartanburg; a brother, Wilson Cleckley Jr. of Orangeburg; two nieces, seven nephews, four grandnieces, two grandnephews and two great-grandnieces.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m.int Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at 287 George St. SW, Orangeburg.

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home is assisting the family.