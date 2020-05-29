Mackey C. Williams -- Orangeburg
Mackey C. Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Mackey C. Williams, 87, of 196 Cantor Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his dauthter, Carthenia Harvey, at 803-682-2750, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

