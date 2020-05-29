Mackey C. Williams -- Orangeburg

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his dauthter, Carthenia Harvey, at 803-682-2750, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.