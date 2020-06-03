Mackey C. Williams -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mackey C. Williams -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mackey C. Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Mackey C. Williams, 87, of 196 Cantor Drive, Orangeburg.

Mr. Williams passed away Thursday, May 28, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Masks are required to gain entry to the funeral home.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Carthenia Harvey, at 803-682-2750, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Immediate family may visit the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mackey Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News